Settlement Talks Fail in Lawsuit Between Meta and Kenyan Content Moderators

Settlement talks have collapsed between Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Kenyan content moderators, according to a tech rights group working with the moderators. The 184 moderators had filed a lawsuit against Meta and two subcontractors, alleging unfair dismissal after losing their jobs for organizing a union. They claimed to have been blacklisted from applying for similar roles at another firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors.

The court had requested the parties to engage in out-of-court settlement talks, with the understanding that the case would proceed before the court if the talks failed. However, British tech rights group Foxglove stated that the negotiations had broken down, accusing Meta and Sama, one of the subcontractors, of not adequately addressing the core issues raised the petitioners.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mercy Mutemi, expressed frustration regarding the lack of genuine engagement from the respondents, stating, “The respondents were buying time and not being genuine. We kept waiting for them to participate … only for them to keep asking for an extension of time and then come back every time to refuse to take accountability.”

Meta declined to comment on the matter, while there was no immediate response from Sama and Majorel. In the past, Meta has responded to allegations of a poor working environment in Kenya emphasizing the requirement for partners to provide industry-leading conditions. Sama has stated that it has always followed Kenyan law and offered mental health services to its employees. Majorel, on the other hand, has refrained from commenting on pending or active litigation.

The content moderators also accuse Meta of attempting to terminate their contracts in violation of a previous court order. A hearing on their petition to hold Meta and Sama in contempt of court is scheduled for October 31. Meanwhile, Meta faces additional lawsuits in Kenya, including one from a former moderator alleging poor working conditions at Sama, and another from Ethiopian researchers and a rights institute highlighting the proliferation of violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia on Facebook.

Meta responded to these accusations affirming that hate speech and incitement to violence are against the rules of its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Sources:

– Reuters