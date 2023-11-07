MediaTek Unveils Powerful Dimensity 9300 Mobile Processor, Challenging Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

MediaTek has recently introduced its latest flagship mobile processor, the Dimensity 9300, leveraging TSMC’s cutting-edge 3rd-generation 4nm+ technology. This new processor boasts significant enhancements in both performance and power consumption compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9200. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300 showcases comparable performance benchmarks to Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, injecting a healthy dose of competition into the high-end mobile processor market.

The Dimensity 9300 stands out with its unique “all-big core architecture,” consisting of four ultra-large cores and four big cores, totaling eight cores altogether. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 features a single ultra-large Cortex-X4 core, five big Cortex-A720 cores, and two smaller Cortex-A520 cores, aiming to strike the perfect balance between energy efficiency and performance.

MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 9300 offers a remarkable 15 percent increase in performance at the same power level as its predecessor, or a 33 percent reduction in power consumption to achieve equivalent performance. Furthermore, the company boasts an impressive 40 percent boost in peak performance. Notably, the Dimensity 9300 records an impressive AnTuTu score of 2,130,000+, similar to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The processor’s GPU performance also stands out, exhibiting a remarkable 46 percent improvement over its predecessor at comparable power levels and delivering higher frame rates in select gaming benchmarks compared to its rivals. Additionally, MediaTek has integrated the new APU 790 AI processor into the Dimensity 9300, resulting in vastly improved deep learning performance. With up to eight times the processing speed, it enables Stable Diffusion image generation under a second.

The Dimensity 9300 also incorporates several features that enhance computational photography and video capabilities. These include support for always-on HDR at 4K 60p, “real-time bokeh tracking” at 4K 30fps, AI processing for RAW photos and videos, and compatibility with the new Ultra HDR format in Android 14.

While these claims are impressive, independent tests will be necessary to validate MediaTek’s assertions. Nonetheless, the Dimensity 9300 emerges as a solid alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, likely to appear in upcoming devices, such as the highly anticipated Vivo X100 and X100 Pro.

