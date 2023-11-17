Meta Partners with MediaTek to Push Boundaries of AR Smart Glasses

Meta, the brand behind the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, is venturing into new territory with an exciting partnership with MediaTek. The collaboration aims to explore the potential of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality experiences in smart glasses.

The existing version of Ray-Ban Meta glasses features basic functionalities like messaging capabilities through a camera and microphone. However, the next generation of Meta smart glasses promises to go further incorporating a built-in “viewfinder” display that seamlessly blends the virtual and physical worlds. This advanced technology will enable users to scan QR codes, read messages, and unlock a multitude of new possibilities.

The development of AR glasses comes with its own unique challenges. To create a successful product, the glasses need to be sleek, lightweight, and designed for everyday use. Meta is determined to achieve this working closely with MediaTek to co-develop custom silicon specifically tailored for AR glasses. MediaTek’s expertise in creating low-power, high-performance systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) will be instrumental in realizing Meta’s vision.

It is interesting to note that the current second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses are powered the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC. However, the collaboration with MediaTek suggests a strategic shift towards building optimized AR glasses with custom silicon.

While specific details about the upcoming AR glasses remain undisclosed, the partnership between Meta and MediaTek indicates that “MediaTek-powered AR glasses from Meta” will eventually become a reality. Leaks suggest that the next generation of smart glasses with a viewfinder display may be released 2025, followed a more advanced set of AR glasses in 2027, which has the potential to be a game-changing product.

Meta’s decision to team up with MediaTek showcases their dedication to pushing the boundaries of AR smart glasses technology. This collaboration is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, and we can look forward to innovative advancements in this space in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are AR smart glasses?

AR smart glasses are wearable devices that overlay digital information onto the real world, allowing users to interact with virtual elements while still seeing their surroundings.

What is augmented reality (AR)?

Augmented reality is a technology that overlays digital content, such as images, videos, or information, onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception of their environment.

What is mixed reality?

Mixed reality combines elements of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), allowing users to interact with both digital and physical objects in a seamless and immersive environment.

What is custom silicon?

Custom silicon refers to the development of specialized semiconductor chips (system-on-a-chips or SoCs) that are designed to meet specific requirements, such as power efficiency, performance, and form factor, for a particular device or application.

(Source: 9to5Google)