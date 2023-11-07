New MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip Powers Next-Gen Android Devices

MediaTek has unveiled its highly anticipated Dimensity 9300 chip, set to revolutionize high-end Android smartphones and tablets. The new chip boasts several groundbreaking features that set it apart from its competitors.

One major highlight of the Dimensity 9300 is its unique “all big core CPU” design, which guarantees lightning-fast speeds. The chip utilizes TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process and combines four ultra-large cores with four big cores for maximum power output. This arrangement results in a 15% increase in single-core performance and a 40% increase in multi-core performance, all while consuming 33% less power than MediaTek’s previous Dimensity 9200 chip.

Another standout feature is the APU 790 AI processor, which enables faster and more secure on-device artificial intelligence calculations. The APU 790 doubles integer and floating-point operations while reducing power usage 45%. It supports advanced AI applications, such as image generation and large language models, making the Dimensity 9300 ideal for creative AI tasks.

MediaTek has also made significant improvements to the chip’s GPU, the Arm Immortalis-G720. With 12 cores, the GPU delivers 46% better ray-tracing performance and can handle “console level” illumination effects while consuming 40% less memory bandwidth.

In terms of media capture capabilities, the Dimensity 9300 features a revamped image-signal processor that supports 4K video capture with always-on HDR, depth-of-field effects, and bokeh effects. It can handle up to 16 object segmentation for advanced editing and offers standalone optical image stabilization and HDR audio noise reduction for enhanced audio quality.

Additionally, the Dimensity 9300 boasts a modern connectivity suite, including support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 7, and a combined Wi-Fi/Bluetooth UltraSave receiver, ensuring seamless connectivity with current and future devices.

The Dimensity 9300 is expected to debut in smartphones the end of the year, positioning MediaTek as a strong competitor to industry giants like Qualcomm. Although launch partners have not been officially announced, MediaTek’s new chip is likely to make its way into devices targeting markets such as China.

