Affordable 4K-TV: The LG Model on Sale at MediaMarkt

Looking for a high-quality 4K TV at a budget-friendly price? Don’t miss out on MediaMarkt’s Singles Day sale, where various LG models are being offered with discounts of up to 51%. This means you can get a 50-inch UHD TV from the popular brand for just 429 euros. Let’s take a closer look at this smart TV and discover the prices of other sizes as well.

With this 4K TV, priced at only 429 euros (plus 29.90 euros for shipping), you can enjoy an incredibly affordable LG model in a 50-inch size. But what does it offer? LG utilizes NanoCell technology in this UHD TV, promising strong contrasts, vibrant color reproduction, and deep black tones. Combined with the UHD resolution and popular HDR formats, you’ll experience an excellent TV picture. Additionally, the TV features AI functions that continuously optimize the image. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, making it perfectly suitable for everyday television viewing.

Like most smart TVs, this UHD TV can be easily connected to the internet via LAN or Wi-Fi. You can access popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video to enjoy your favorite content. LG also provides a variety of ports, including three HDMI 2.0 slots (with eARC and LG SIMPLINK), two USB ports, and an optical audio output, ensuring compatibility with gaming consoles, soundbars, and more. It also offers a CI+ slot for HD cards and a triple tuner.

Overall, this LG 4K TV brings high-quality technology to your living space. With a screen size of 50 inches, it will fit seamlessly into almost any living room or bedroom. The best part is that MediaMarkt is currently offering this LG device at an incredible price of 429 euros! If you choose to pick it up from a store, you can even save on shipping costs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

The 55-inch variant is currently priced at around 477 euros, while the 65-inch 4K TV is available for just 599 euros due to a 50% discount. If you're interested in a truly massive TV, consider the 86-inch model, which offers a unique viewing experience.

If you order online, there will be shipping costs of 29.90 euros. However, picking up the TV from a MediaMarkt store will allow you to save on shipping.

This LG model features NanoCell technology for enhanced picture quality, UHD resolution, compatibility with popular HDR formats, AI functions for image optimization, and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.

This TV offers three HDMI 2.0 slots, two USB ports, an optical audio output, and a CI+ slot for HD cards, providing ample connectivity options for gaming consoles, soundbars, and more.