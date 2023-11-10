Hisense Launches New Lineup of Mini-LED and QLED TVs

Hisense, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, has recently unveiled its latest range of cutting-edge televisions. Among the highlights of this lineup are the Hisense 55U72KQ Mini-LED ULED TV, the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini-LED ULED TV, and the Hisense A72KQ QLED TVs. These new models boast innovative technologies and popular features that are sure to enhance the overall television viewing experience.

The Hisense 55U72KQ Mini-LED ULED TV is a 55-inch premium television equipped with Mini-LED backlighting, 144Hz support, Quantum Dot colors, and IMAX Enhanced. This TV combines advanced technologies with the most sought-after features, delivering an impressive entertainment experience. Available at a discounted price of 679 euros, a remarkable 320 euros reduction from the original price of 999 euros, the Hisense 55U72KQ is available for purchase both in-store and online through MediaMarkt. Additionally, customers who purchase this model during Black Friday will also receive free calibration valued at 99 euros.

For those seeking an incredibly large TV, the Hisense 100U7KQ Mini-LED ULED TV is an intriguing option with its 100-inch display. This model boasts Mini-LED technology and full HDR support, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. With Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced, viewers can enjoy a truly immersive cinematic experience. During the Black Friday sales period, the Hisense 100U7KQ is available for purchase at a reduced price of 3,499 euros, down from its original price of 4,499 euros, either through the MediaMarkt website or in-store.

Not to be overlooked, the Hisense A72KQ QLED TVs offer Quantum Dot filters, HDR support, and the VIDAA smart TV platform, all at attractive prices. These QLED TVs are available in three sizes: 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. During the Black Friday sales period, the prices for these models are significantly reduced:

– Hisense 43A72KQ normally priced at 549 euros, now available for 359 euros

– Hisense 55A72KQ normally priced at 699 euros, now available for 399 euros

– Hisense 65A72KQ normally priced at 899 euros, now available for 579 euros

Customers can find these Hisense A72KQ QLED TVs on the MediaMarkt website or at their nearest MediaMarkt store.

With the launch of these new televisions, Hisense continues to showcase its commitment to providing consumers with top-quality entertainment products that offer remarkable performance and value for money.

