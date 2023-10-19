Xumo Stream Box Expands Reach with Mediacom Partnership

Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter, has announced a partnership with Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable operator in the US. Under this partnership, Mediacom will offer the Xumo Stream Box device to its Xtream Internet customers in the coming months. This expands the distribution of the Xumo streaming platform, which is already set to be offered to Charter’s Spectrum and Comcast’s Xfinity customers.

The Xumo Stream Box is a device powered Comcast’s EntertainmentOS and aims to simplify TV viewing providing integrated access, voice navigation, and search to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) programming, streaming apps, and live and on-demand video content. The partnership with Mediacom demonstrates Comcast and Charter’s goal of not only serving their own customers but also providing streaming technology options to other operators.

Mediacom’s decision to partner with Xumo highlights the unique value proposition that Xumo offers to operators as they transition to streaming video. The Xumo Stream Box has already garnered attention as it officially debuted earlier this month. The device will be distributed various operators, with Charter and Comcast being the initial partners.

The partnership with Mediacom aligns with the growth of streaming viewership and the need for operators to adapt to a changing video landscape. Xumo provides an attractive solution for operators looking to monetize third-party apps and leverage the shift towards all-IP video infrastructure.

Other companies in the market, such as MyBundle, offer similar streaming services without the hardware component. These companies act as aggregators to provide streaming options for service provider partners as they navigate the evolving video landscape.

Mediacom recognizes the value of the Xumo device in enhancing the broadband services it offers. With the Xumo Stream Box, Mediacom’s internet customers will have access to a world-class streaming experience, combining high-speed internet with an intuitive streaming device. The device integrates various streaming apps, including popular platforms such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Overall, the partnership between Xumo and Mediacom further solidifies Xumo’s position as a leading streaming platform and highlights its commitment to providing innovative solutions to operators in the evolving video landscape.

