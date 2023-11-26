The Role of Media in a Vibrant Democracy

Former Supreme Court judge K.M. Joseph recently highlighted the crucial role of the media in safeguarding democracy and serving as the voice of the citizens. Speaking at the Constitution Day observance event jointly organized the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (IPR) and Government Law College, Mr. Joseph emphasized the need for the media to question and hold the government accountable.

Referring to the social contract between citizens and the state, Mr. Joseph underscored the citizens’ right to question the actions and policies of the government. He called for a reflection on whether the media truly represents diverse opinions, including expressions of dissent and criticism against the government, or if it merely praises the rulers. He stated that newspapers serve as an index of the government’s character, be it democratic or authoritarian.

While acknowledging that news anchors may have political inclinations, Mr. Joseph asserted that the orderly conduct of debates should be the right of the viewers rather than the anchors themselves. He emphasized that the freedom of expression, as enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, is meant for the public, who consume information and require unbiased and dispassionate reporting. Fair debates should provide equal opportunities for all parties to participate.

Furthermore, Mr. Joseph argued for the separation of religion from politics. Despite not explicitly using the word ‘secular’ in the preamble, India’s founding fathers envisioned a secular Constitution. India has a rich history of religious tolerance, welcoming people from all faiths.

The event, with senior journalist S.R. Sakthidharan presiding, provided a platform for insightful discussions on the role of media in upholding democracy. The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (IPR) has been instrumental in fostering awareness and understanding of constitutional values, while Government Law College has nurtured legal expertise for decades.

The call to action from Mr. Joseph reminds us of the media’s responsibility to play a crucial role in any dynamic and healthy democracy. It is questioning, critiquing, and providing unbiased information that the media truly serves as the protector of the citizenry.

