DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq Arrested on Corruption Charges in Srinagar

Summary: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, known for his social media influence and various initiatives, has been arrested in Srinagar on multiple charges of corruption and destroying evidence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate his case, which is said to have larger ramifications. DSP Mushtaq has been sent to six days of police remand.

DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, who was serving with the 17th Indian Reserve Police, was arrested under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. Police sources mentioned that during the investigation, documents, a laptop, and other electronic devices were seized from his residence.

While DSP Mushtaq gained popularity on social media for his initiatives like the ‘Wall of Humanity’ and the ‘Go Gurez’ campaign, police sources alleged that he misused his official position and faces charges in multiple cases. He is also accused of extortion and destroying evidence.

The ‘Wall of Humanity’ initiative involved collecting donated clothes for the poor, while the ‘Go Gurez’ campaign aimed to promote the Gurez Valley as a tourist destination. DSP Mushtaq had a substantial following of around 50,000 on a social media platform.

The arrest of DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq has raised concerns regarding corruption within the police force. The case will be thoroughly investigated the Special Investigation Team to ascertain the extent of the alleged corruption and destruction of evidence.

Sources:

– ‘X’ social media platform

– Police spokesperson

– Police sources