The Importance of Stopping the Spread of Violent Videos Online

The Daily Record’s Our Kids … Our Future campaign is urging the Scottish Government to take action against the rising violence among teenagers, which is often filmed and shared online for attention. The campaign calls for the establishment of more facilities for young people in every community to provide support and guidance. Additionally, the campaign wants social media companies to actively participate in combating the circulating of violent videos.

One key demand of the campaign is the enforcement of existing rules that allow users to flag inappropriate content on social media platforms, such as Instagram, so that it can be promptly removed. Too often, these rules are ignored, leading to distressing situations like that of Abbie Jarvis, a teenage victim of violence whose videos of attacks were posted online. Abbie’s family reached out to Instagram to have the content removed, but their pleas were ignored until the Daily Record intervened.

This raises concerns about the responsibility of social media companies. It should not require the involvement of a national newspaper to ensure the removal of such despicable content. Profitable tech giants should take immediate action to establish effective systems for flagging and removing harmful content. This may involve allocating more resources to content moderation or amending policies to prioritize the well-being of young people.

The safety and well-being of children should always take precedence over the financial gains of mega-rich tech companies. It is crucial for these companies to recognize their role in stopping the spread of violent videos online and to take decisive action that reflects this responsibility.

It is commendable that individuals like Sir Rod Stewart have shown their support for human rights rejecting lucrative offers from countries like Saudi Arabia. Their actions help shed light on the injustices and hopefully ignite positive change. More public figures and celebrities should follow their lead and use their influence to speak up against human rights abuses.

The Daily Record’s Our Kids … Our Future campaign serves as a reminder that we must all work together to create safer environments for our children, both online and in our communities.

Sources:

– The Daily Record