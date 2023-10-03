Campbell Brown to Leave Meta Platforms

Campbell Brown, the former TV anchor who spearheaded Meta Platforms’ news division, is stepping down from her role, according to a report from Axios. Brown will be leaving her position as head of media partnerships at Meta, but will continue to be associated with the company in a new consultant capacity.

This move comes as Meta shifts its focus away from news content and towards entertainment and viral trends. According to the report, Meta is looking to distance itself from being a platform for news and instead concentrate on providing more engaging and entertaining content.

Brown was a key player in Meta’s efforts to establish partnerships with various media organizations and news outlets. Her departure raises questions about the future of Meta’s involvement in the news industry.

While Brown will no longer be leading Meta’s media partnerships, her continued affiliation with the company suggests that she will still have a role to play in Meta’s future endeavors. As a consultant, she may provide guidance and expertise on various projects and initiatives.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has faced criticism in the past for its handling of news content on its platform. The company has been accused of spreading misinformation and promoting divisive content. This move to distance itself from news indicates a possible shift in Meta’s strategy to address these concerns.

It remains to be seen how Meta’s change in focus will impact its relationship with the news industry. As Meta continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how it navigates the challenges and opportunities presented the ever-changing media landscape.

