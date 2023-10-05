Media Entrepreneur Launches Sustainable Media Center to Address Impact of Social Media on Mental Health

A newly-formed organization called the Sustainable Media Center is working to challenge the harmful effects of social media on young people’s mental health. The center aims to prevent tech companies from using algorithms to promote damaging information, especially to vulnerable youths. Bradley Tusk, a venture capitalist, was motivated to take action after witnessing the negative impact of online content on his daughter’s eating disorder. Founder Steven Rosenbaum, a former producer of “MTV News: Unfiltered,” along with other prominent backers, believes it is essential to address the unintended consequences of the internet’s initial goal of connectivity.

U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has emphasized the need for immediate action to safeguard the youth, considering the widespread use of social media and its potential impact on mental health. The Sustainable Media Center is not the only organization fighting against the harmful effects of social media. Fairplay, an advocacy group, is focusing on tackling manipulative tactics used tech companies to encourage excessive online engagement among children. Waituntil8th.org advises parents to delay giving their children smartphones until the eighth grade and to restrict social media access until at least the age of 16.

The Sustainable Media Center intends to mobilize young people encouraging them to share their own experiences and empowering them to advocate for change. The organization is supported influential figures such as Leo Hindery Jr., founder of YES network, and author Roger McNamee. The center plans to collaborate with Columbia University for an extensive research review and aims to convene a summit of Gen Z leaders to develop a strategy. Their initial budget is $1.5 million, but only a quarter has been collected or pledged so far.

Although the endeavor faces significant challenges, individuals involved with the Sustainable Media Center recognize the urgent need to address the issue. Bradley Tusk expressed hope that the organization can take bold actions to raise awareness of the social media problem. As the center continues to work towards its goals, its supporters emphasize the importance of collective efforts to combat the detrimental effects of social media on young people’s mental well-being.

Definitions:

Social media: Online platforms and communication tools that enable users to interact and share content with others.

Algorithm: A set of rules or instructions followed a computer program to solve a problem or perform a task.

Vulnerable: Susceptible to harm or negative influence.

Advocacy group: An organization that seeks to promote and support a particular cause or issue.

Gen Z: The generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, often characterized as digital natives.

