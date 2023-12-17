Mission Housing and Mission Economic Development Agency Selected to Develop Affordable Housing at 1979 Mission St.

Mission Housing and the Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) have been chosen the city to develop at least 350 affordable homes at 1979 Mission St., bringing an end to a long-standing battle over the 16th Street BART Plaza parcels. The project will consist of two buildings and will provide housing for families and formerly homeless individuals.

Although the timeline for construction is not yet finalized, the project could potentially break ground as early as 2026 and be completed 2028 if it secures the necessary financing. The development process will be expedited measures such as Senate Bill 35 and Assembly Bill 2126, which streamline affordable housing and supportive housing projects, respectively.

In the meantime, the site will temporarily house “tiny homes” for approximately 60 unhoused individuals. The project aims to address the needs of both the unhoused population and families with dependent children.

The selection of Mission Housing and MEDA as the developers for this project is a significant victory for both organizations. The original plans for the site, submitted Maximus Real Estate Partners, were met with resistance from community activists who dubbed it the “Monster in the Mission.” However, after years of advocacy and community engagement, the tide turned in favor of 100-percent affordable housing.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen and Mayor London Breed have expressed their congratulations and support for the project. Mayor Breed emphasized the importance of projects like this in supporting local communities and increasing housing options at all income levels across the city.

This development marks another milestone in the Mission’s ongoing efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. By providing affordable homes and supportive services, Mission Housing and MEDA contribute to the overall well-being and stability of the community.