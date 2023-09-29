Mech Cadets Season 1 is an animated sci-fi action series based on the popular comic book series written Greg Pak and illustrated Takeshi Miyazawa. The show follows the story of Stanford Yu, a janitor who unexpectedly becomes a pilot for a giant humanoid robot called a mech. Together with his fellow cadets, Stanford must train hard and defend the Earth from an impending alien invasion.

The cast of Mech Cadets Season 1 includes Brandon Soo Hoo, Aparna Brielle, Victoria Grace, Josh Sundquist, Anairis Quinones, Daniel Dae Kim, James Yaegashi, Scott Whyte, Debra Wilson, Ming-Na Wen, Rick Zieff, Robbie Daymond, Anjali Bhimani, Griffin Puatu, and Tony Oliver.

If you’re wondering how to watch Mech Cadets Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers a wide range of acclaimed and popular series, including One Piece, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Sex Education. To watch Mech Cadets Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan, starting at $6.99 per month for the Standard with Ads plan, $15.49 per month for the standard plan, or $19.99 per month for the premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

The Standard with Ads plan allows you to watch most movies and TV shows on Netflix but includes ads. It also allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices at a time. The Standard plan is completely ad-free and lets you download content on two supported devices. You can also add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium plan offers the same benefits but for four supported devices in Ultra HD. It also allows content to be downloaded on up to six supported devices and lets you add up to two extra members.

So, if you’re a fan of robots, action, and exciting adventures, make sure to check out Mech Cadets Season 1 on Netflix.

