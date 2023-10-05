“Mean Girls” Release on TikTok Raises Residual Payment Concerns

Paramount Pictures released the 2004 comedy classic “Mean Girls” in its entirety on TikTok in celebration of October 3rd. However, the move has raised concerns regarding the payment of residuals to the cast, writers, and directors. Typically, if the entire movie is posted, residuals would have to be paid. By breaking the film into short clips, studios can exploit a contract loophole that allows for the use of clips on talk shows without compensation. This tactic has sparked debate among industry professionals.

Screenwriter Van Robichaux expressed reservations about the “Mean Girls” showing, pointing out the potential evasion of residual payments. His concerns are shared others involved in the industry, such as film producer Rebecca Green and actor/writer Dalila Ali Rajah. They argue that studios are finding ways to avoid compensating creators for their work, while still benefiting from the promotion generated platforms like TikTok.

The issue of residuals has been a central topic of discussion in the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which lasted for 146 days before reaching an agreement with major Hollywood studios. While the strike has ended, the conversation surrounding residual payments continues to be a point of contention.

Representatives for Paramount have not yet responded to inquiries regarding residual pay for social media content. This situation underscores a larger trend of studios utilizing free content on platforms like TikTok and Twitter as promotional tools. Industry professionals are calling for greater accountability and fair compensation for their work when it is shared on social media platforms.

In a rapidly evolving media landscape, it is crucial for creators to be fairly compensated for their work, regardless of the platform on which it is distributed. Residual payment structures must adapt to the changing dynamics of digital platforms to ensure that creators receive their rightful compensation.

