New Walmart Ad Features Mean Girls Stars in Hilarious Reunion

Walmart has recently released an ad that brings back the iconic cast of Mean Girls, with Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles from the beloved 2004 film. Directed Mark Waters and written Tina Fey, the original Mean Girls movie became a cult classic with its satirical take on high school life.

In the new Walmart ad, the three stars embody their characters as adult versions of their high school selves. Chabert’s Gretchen is still desperately trying to make “Fetch” happen, but this time as a mom of a high schooler. Unfortunately, her efforts are still met with skepticism. Seyfried’s Karen Smith has transformed into a news reporter, persistently chasing after the truth. And Lohan’s Cady has become a high school guidance counselor.

Although Rachel McAdams, who played the mean girls’ leader Regina, doesn’t appear in the ad, the reunion of these three stars brings back a flood of nostalgia for fans. The ad, which runs for about two minutes, is both entertaining and heartwarming as it showcases the enduring popularity of Mean Girls.

It’s worth noting that Mean Girls was not only a box office success but also received critical acclaim. Tina Fey’s adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman’s book, “Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and the New Realities of Girl World,” earned her a nomination for the WGA Award. The popularity of the film led to the creation of a successful Broadway musical in 2018, which garnered 12 Tony nominations and ran for over 800 performances. The musical has since embarked on a national tour, further cementing Mean Girls’ place in pop culture history.

Don’t miss out on this delightful reunion! Watch the hilarious Walmart ad featuring the Mean Girls stars above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When was Mean Girls released?

Mean Girls was released in 2004.

Q: Who directed Mean Girls?

Mark Waters directed Mean Girls.

Q: Who wrote Mean Girls?

Tina Fey wrote Mean Girls.

Q: Where can I watch the Walmart ad featuring the Mean Girls stars?

You can watch the Walmart ad featuring the Mean Girls stars clicking on the link above.