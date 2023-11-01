Walmart Puts a Twist on Black Friday Advertising with “Mean Girls” Cast Revival

Walmart, the retail giant known for its Black Friday deals, is taking an unconventional approach to this year’s holiday shopping season. To create a buzz around its offerings, Walmart has enlisted the cast of the iconic 2004 movie “Mean Girls” to star in a series of commercials. However, there’s a twist – this time, the characters are all grown up.

The commercials, set to launch on Wednesdays throughout the month, will feature Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and others reprising their roles. Each week, a different cast member will appear in an ad and a corresponding social media post. Walmart aims to capture the attention of its customers early on offering enticing deals and prices ahead of the traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.

“We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to,” expressed Daniel Franzese, who brings back his character Damian Leigh for the campaign.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has employed this strategy. In 2022, the retail chain revived the 1999 movie “Office Space” for its Black Friday commercials, featuring actors Gary Cole and Ajay Naidu. By leveraging the nostalgia factor and the cult following of these films, Walmart aims to make its Black Friday deals stand out in the crowded retail landscape.

But how did Walmart keep this casting a secret? Despite a leaked photo of the “Mean Girls” cast circulating online, Walmart claims that it was an accidental leak and not part of a deliberate marketing campaign. Courtney Carlson, Walmart’s senior vice president of marketing, explained, “We kept very quiet so as not to fan interest ahead of the campaign’s debut.”

This unusual advertising approach Walmart demonstrates the company’s commitment to keeping its Black Friday reputation intact while finding innovative ways to capture the attention of its customers during the pre-holiday shopping season.