Fans Can Now Watch “Mean Girls” in Its Entirety on TikTok

Paramount Pictures has made the entire 2004 comedy film “Mean Girls” available on TikTok. The movie has been split into 23 parts, including the end credits, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire film on the popular social media platform. This move comes as Paramount promotes the upcoming release of “Mean Girls: The Musical” in theaters next year.

This is a significant step for Paramount Pictures as they become the first major production company to take advantage of the trend of uploading full films to TikTok. While various studios have been using short clips to promote their content on the platform, TikTok users have recently popularized the practice of uploading entire movies in segments lasting several minutes.

In the hours following the upload of “Mean Girls” on TikTok, users have been expressing their surprise and tagging their friends to join in the excitement. The availability of the entire film on TikTok provides an opportunity for fans to relive the beloved comedy in a unique way.

As more studios recognize the value of engaging with audiences on TikTok, we can expect to see more films and TV shows being featured on the platform. This opens up a new avenue for film promotion and allows fans to experience their favorite movies in a different format.

Mean Girls: The Musical is released in theaters next year.