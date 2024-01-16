Mean Girls Gets a Musical Makeover with TikTok Flair

Summary: Mean Girls, the iconic teen comedy, has undergone a modern transformation with a new movie musical directed Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Drawing inspiration from Gen Z theater kids, the duo aimed to capture the language and culture of today’s teens. The film stays true to its original premise but embraces the era of social media obsession and Internet oversharers. The directors added song-and-dance numbers and incorporated smartphones and TikTok references to give the film a fresh and relatable feel. In their quest to capture the essence of modern bullying, the directors wanted viewers to experience the same intensity and vulnerability as the characters. The film also features panoramic cinematography and choreography that reflects the distinct personalities of each character. Despite some criticism of the reliance on social media tropes, the directors believe that the film is for the kids and it should be the audience’s decision to judge its success.

The new movie musical Mean Girls, directed Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., breathes new life into the beloved franchise while staying true to its core premise. The directing duo, seeking to understand and connect with today’s teens, spent time at a high school in Ottawa, Canada, learning from Gen Z theater kids. They wanted to capture the essence of the era of social media obsession and Internet culture.

To reflect the modern landscape, the directors incorporated smartphones, TikTok references, and song-and-dance numbers into the film. They wanted the viewers to feel the intensity and vulnerability of the characters, particularly in the face of online bullying. The directors aimed to make the film relatable to today’s teens speaking their language.

The movie also features panoramic cinematography and choreography that showcases the distinct personalities of each character. Each song has a unique visual style, reflecting different genres and moods. The directors also enlisted influencers to add authenticity and dance breaks to the film.

While the film has received some criticism for relying too heavily on social media tropes, the directors believe that its success should be judged the audience, particularly the younger generation. They view the film as a celebration of the fans and characters of Mean Girls, and trust that the kids will connect with it.

In the end, Mean Girls is reinvented with a modern flair, incorporating the language and culture of today’s teens. The film’s embrace of social media and TikTok gives it a relatable and authentic feel, appealing to a new generation of viewers.