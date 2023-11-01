New Article: Mean Girls Cast Reunites for Walmart’s Black Friday Campaign

In a surprising twist, the beloved “It” girls of North Shore High School are making a comeback, but this time as suburban parents promoting Walmart’s Black Friday deals. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra, the original cast of the 2004 comedy classic Mean Girls, have joined forces once again to star in an exciting marketing campaign.

The recently released ad spot takes us back to North Shore High School, imagining what the characters are up to today. Cady Heron, played Lindsay Lohan, is now the school guidance counselor, while Amanda Seyfried’s character, Karen Smith, has become a weather reporter. Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners is portrayed as a doting mother to one of the new popular girls in school.

“This is going to be so fetch,” Chabert exclaims in the ad, as she films her daughter and her friends for a TikTok video. Her daughter, quick to respond, shuts down the idea, quoting the famous line, “Stop trying to make fetch happen, mom, it’s still not gonna happen.”

The commercial also references several iconic scenes from the original film, with Lindsay Lohan’s voiceover reminding us that while some things never change, they now “shop Walmart Black Friday deals.” Walmart plans to release a new commercial featuring the Mean Girls cast every Wednesday leading up to Black Friday and on Cyber Monday.

Rumors of a Mean Girls reunion had been circulating last month when photos of the cast on set started surfacing online. Initially speculated to be a Super Bowl ad, this unexpected collaboration with Walmart has caught fans surprise.

FAQs:

Q: Will there be a Mean Girls reunion?

A: While this Walmart Black Friday campaign brings the Mean Girls cast together, there is no confirmed reunion for a sequel or another film.

Q: When can we expect to see the commercials?

A: Walmart plans to release a new commercial featuring the cast every Wednesday leading up to Black Friday and on Cyber Monday.

Q: Are there any discounts mentioned in the ad?

A: Yes, the ad spot also calls out specific Walmart deals on portable speakers and big-screen TVs, so shoppers can keep an eye out for those during their Black Friday shopping.

Q: Why did Walmart choose to collaborate with the Mean Girls cast?

A: Walmart’s collaboration with the Mean Girls cast is a creative way to engage audiences and bring a sense of nostalgia while promoting their Black Friday deals.