College Football Schedule: MEAC Games on TV This Week

Are you ready for another exciting week of college football? Week 9 brings us three thrilling games featuring teams from the MEAC conference. If you’re wondering where and how to catch all the action, read on for all the details.

First up, on Thursday, October 26, the South Carolina State Bulldogs will take on the North Carolina Central Eagles. This exciting matchup kicks off at 7:30 PM ET and can be watched on ESPNU. Don’t worry if you can’t access a TV, as you can also catch the live stream on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 28, we have two more must-watch games. The Howard Bison will face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. Later in the afternoon, the Morgan State Bears will go head-to-head with the Norfolk State Spartans at 2:00 PM ET. Again, ESPN+ is your go-to platform to watch this game live.

To ensure you don’t miss a single play this season, make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming services will provide you with access to a wide range of college football games throughout the season.

So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your comfiest spot on the couch, and get ready for a weekend filled with electrifying college football action. It’s time to cheer on your favorite MEAC teams as they battle it out on the field.

