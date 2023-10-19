How to Watch Week 8 College Football Matchups Featuring MEAC Teams

If you’re looking for information on how to catch all of the Week 8 college football matchups involving teams from the MEAC, we’ve got you covered. Here are the details on how to watch these exciting games:

1. North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears: This game will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM ET. You can catch the action live on ESPNU, or stream it on Fubo.

2. South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets: This game is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

3. Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison: This matchup will also be on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch it live on ESPNU, or stream it on Fubo.

If you’re a college football fan and want to watch these games, you have a couple of options. One is to sign up for Fubo, a streaming platform that offers access to these games. Another option is ESPN+, a subscription-based streaming service that will also be broadcasting some of these games.

Watching college football games has never been easier, thanks to the availability of streaming services like Fubo and ESPN+. Don’t miss out on the action and sign up today!

