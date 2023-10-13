How to Watch MEAC College Football Games This Week

With the college football season now in Week 7, fans can look forward to three games featuring teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s a breakdown of how to watch these games.

First up, the Howard Bison will take on the Harvard Crimson on Saturday, October 14, at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, so be sure to tune in and catch all the excitement.

Next, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 1:30 PM ET on the same day. Like the previous game, this matchup will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

To close out the day, the Norfolk State Spartans will go up against the Tennessee State Tigers at 6:00 PM ET. Once again, you can catch this game on ESPN+.

To stay connected and gain access to all the college football action throughout the season, sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms provide a convenient way to stream your favorite games and ensure that you never miss a play.

Definitions:

– MEAC: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is a collegiate athletic conference comprising historically black colleges and universities in the United States.
– ESPN+: ESPN+ is a streaming service offered ESPN that allows subscribers to watch live sports, original programming, and more.

Sources:
– “Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!”
