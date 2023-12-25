Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot: A Grand Celebration of Love and Togetherness

Arbaaz Khan, the popular actor-filmmaker, recently celebrated a joyous occasion with a double celebration at his home. Not only was it a festive occasion, but Arbaaz also tied the knot with the talented makeup artist, Sshura Khan. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony held at Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

Sharing the official wedding pictures on social media, Arbaaz Khan expressed his happiness and gratitude. He wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on.” The well wishes poured in from celebrities and fans alike, with messages of congratulations and blessings for the newlywed couple.

Arbaaz Khan’s brother, Salman Khan, also extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple. The wedding ceremony was attended several renowned personalities from the film fraternity, including Sajid Khan and Raveena Tandon. The event was a grand affair filled with love, joy, and laughter.

This joyful occasion marks a new chapter in Arbaaz Khan’s life. Following his divorce from Malaika Arora in 2017, after a long 19-year marriage, the actor has embarked on a new journey of love with Sshura Khan. Their love story blossomed on the set of his latest film, Patna Shukla, and they quickly fell for each other.

As they embark on this new adventure together, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have the support and love of their friends, family, and fans. We wish this stunning couple a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.

