Exploring the Future of High-Speed WiFi and Personalized TV Entertainment in Multifamily Buildings

Clearwater, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 – MDU Internet Services, a full-service internet provider for the multifamily industry, announces its participation as an exhibitor at this year’s OPTECH Conference & Expo. The event, taking place from November 1-3, 2023, at the Wyn Resort in Las Vegas, offers insights into the latest technological advancements that address the evolving connectivity expectations of today’s tenants.

MDU Internet Services will showcase how properties can keep up with the escalating demand for online connectivity within modern multifamily buildings. The company’s booth will feature demos of cutting-edge network software and hardware, including state-of-the-art Ruckus access point technology. These demonstrations aim to provide property managers with up-to-date insights into maintaining fast speeds and reliable WiFi signal quality throughout their premises. Additionally, MDU Internet Services will offer valuable best practice recommendations for creating scalable networks that can adapt seamlessly to fluctuating online needs.

Exhibiting at booth PL-L in the West Promenade, MDU Internet Services will present DIRECTV STREAM, a user-friendly entertainment solution that offers seamless content streaming experiences. By adopting DIRECTV STREAM, properties can provide a high-quality, user-friendly, and enjoyable entertainment experience without the need for unsightly satellite dishes or cable boxes.

Visitors to the MDU Internet Services booth will have the opportunity to explore the following advantages of DIRECTV STREAM:

– Streaming on an unlimited number of devices within a home.

– Unlimited cloud DVR storage.

– Shared streaming, allowing multiple users to enjoy their favorite content simultaneously.

– A wide range of channel packages, including popular options like Max, Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, and sports channels such as NFL Network and RedZone.

As tenant expectations for faster, personalized online experiences continue to rise, building operators must stay ahead of evolving connectivity preferences. MDU Internet Services aims to empower multifamily businesses to meet these demands and enhance the resident journey.

For more information about the comprehensive solutions offered MDU Internet Services or to schedule a demo during this year’s OPTECH, please contact Shelly Chandler at 866-265-7575 Ext. 737 or email [email protected].

