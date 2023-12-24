Michigan Expands Medicaid Coverage to Include Community Health Worker Services

Summary: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced the expansion of Medicaid coverage to include community health worker services (CHW) starting from January 1, 2024. CHWs are trained public health professionals who work towards improving well-being addressing social determinants of health and connecting residents to necessary health and social resources.

In an effort to bridge health disparities and promote preventive care, the expanded Medicaid coverage will provide various services such as health system navigation, resource coordination, health promotion, education, and screening assessments. Elizabeth Hertel, the MDHHS director, emphasized the integration of community health workers as a means to enhance the overall well-being of Medicaid beneficiaries and promote a more holistic approach to healthcare.

The new coverage for CHW services is accessible at no cost to existing Medicaid strategies that already include CHWs, including targeted case management, health homes models, and Medicaid Health Plan contract requirements. Those seeking additional information can find it online.

This expansion of Medicaid coverage signifies a commitment MDHHS to prioritize the well-being of Michigan communities. By incorporating CHWs into the healthcare system, the state aims to address health disparities more effectively, improve health outcomes, and encourage preventive care at the grassroots level. The inclusion of services such as health system navigation and resource coordination will further empower Medicaid beneficiaries to access the necessary support and resources to lead healthier lives.