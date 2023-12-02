The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Takes Steps to Regulate Social Media Platforms

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is gearing up to introduce a new framework that will require all social media platform providers to register with the agency. This move aims to enhance the regulation and oversight of these platforms within the country.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil acknowledged the importance of establishing guidelines and gathering external perspectives to develop an effective framework. He emphasized the need for social media platforms to be registered with the MCMC, a step that has not been taken any platform thus far.

There are, however, no immediate plans to block or close any social media platforms, including TikTok, in Malaysia. The government is primarily concerned with preventing the spread of defamatory information and taking action against platforms that allow extremist statements to be widely disseminated. Minister Fahmi cited the Indonesian approach, where TikTok is regulated rather than banned, as an example to consider.

While the MCMC takes the lead in this initiative, coordination with other ministries will be essential to implement comprehensive measures. The government intends to collaborate with various ministries to ensure a coordinated approach in addressing the challenges posed unregulated social media activities.

To engage with the public and provide insights into the government’s initiatives, policies, and achievements, Minister Fahmi participated in a talk program called “Suara Anak Muda.” The initiative allows the public to hear directly from government officials about the Madani government’s programs and policies. Although the program initially aired on YouTube, there are plans to broadcast it through the government’s official platform in the future.

The MCMC’s forthcoming framework represents a significant step towards regulating social media platforms in Malaysia. By requiring registration and facilitating oversight, the government aims to create a more responsible and secure digital environment while preserving freedom of expression.

