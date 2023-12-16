Malaysia Sees Dramatic Increase in Harmful Content on Social Media Platforms, Calls for Collaboration

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reported a significant 24-fold increase in harmful content on social media platforms and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, such as Meta and TikTok. This year alone, there have been 25,642 instances of harmful content recorded, compared to just 1,019 in 2022.

The rise in harmful content has prompted the government to increase takedown requests in an effort to protect users from the potentially damaging effects of such content. The types of harmful content include scams, illegal sales, gambling, fake news, and hate speech, all of which pose threats to Malaysia’s social fabric and institutions.

Of particular concern is the issue of hate speech, which has the potential to incite violence, discrimination, and harassment. MCMC emphasizes the importance of enforcing laws and regulations to moderate and remove harmful content, as it plays a crucial role in safeguarding users from its negative impacts.

Collaboration between the government, regulatory bodies, and OTT platforms is key to addressing this mounting issue. Their collective efforts will help ensure the safety and well-being of all cyberspace users while maintaining a diverse range of views.

Recently, there have been reports that Meta and TikTok China have blocked numerous posts on social media accounts in Malaysia following an increase in takedown requests from the government. Meta has stated that it blocked over 3,500 items between July 2022 and June 2023 in response to reports filed the national communications regulator and other government agencies. The blocked content included critiques of the government, posts related to illegal gambling, hate speech, racially and religiously divisive content, bullying, and financial fraud.

The rising presence of harmful content online is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. Continued collaboration between stakeholders is paramount in combating this trend and ensuring a safer online environment for all Malaysians.