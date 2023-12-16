Online Harmful Content on the Rise in Malaysia, Prompts Government Action

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recently released statistics revealing an alarming 24-fold increase in harmful content on social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok. This year alone, there have been 25,642 instances of such content, compared to a mere 1,019 in 2022. This surge has prompted a rise in takedown requests the government, aimed at protecting users from the negative impact of harmful online content.

The harmful content in question spans a range of issues, including scams, illegal sales, gambling, fake news, and hate speech. The MCMC warns that these types of content pose significant threats to societal fabric and institutions in Malaysia. Hate speech, in particular, has the potential to incite violence, discrimination, and harassment, underlining the need for stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to remove such content and protect users.

To tackle this escalating issue, the MCMC emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the government, regulatory bodies, and OTT platforms. By working together, they can address the problem effectively while still preserving the diversity of views that cyberspace offers. Safeguarding the safety and well-being of all online users is a top priority in this endeavor.

Recent reports indicate that Meta and TikTok China have already taken action in response to the Malaysian government’s takedown requests. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Meta blocked access to over 3,500 items, including content critical of the government and posts that violated laws against illegal gambling, hate speech, racial and religious divisiveness, bullying, and financial fraud.

The increase in harmful online content serves as a wake-up call for Malaysia, urging the government and platforms alike to strengthen measures to combat this detrimental trend. By doing so, they can create a safer and more inclusive online space for all Malaysians.