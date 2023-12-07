Texas State Rep. Pleads No Contest to Impersonation Charges

Summary: State Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney, Texas, has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant. The charges stem from allegations that Frazier targeted his primary runoff opponent’s campaign signs over a year ago. As part of the plea agreement, Frazier has accepted a year of probation and a maximum $4,000 fine for each offense.

Frazier, a Dallas police officer and former President Donald Trump supporter, has also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. His lawyer, Robert Rogers, confirmed that Frazier has paid a fine of less than $500 for that offense.

Following the plea deal, Frazier is expected to retire from the Dallas Police Department, where he has been on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The department spokesperson, Kristin Lowman, stated that Frazier has submitted his intent to retire under investigation.

In addition to the charges related to campaign sign interference, Frazier was initially charged with felonies. However, pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges instead, Frazier can continue to serve in the House. Felons are generally barred from holding elected office in Texas.

Frazier is currently running for a second term and faces two primary challengers backed Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is actively working to unseat House Republicans who voted to impeach him in May.

Frazier’s former opponent, Paul Chabot, expressed satisfaction with the plea deal, stating that it vindicated him. He compared Frazier’s case to that of George Santos, a former New York congressman who was indicted for stealing money from campaign donors. Chabot believes that Frazier should be expelled from the Texas House, much like Santos was expelled from the U.S. House.

Despite the legal troubles, Frazier won the general election in November and took office in January. The trial for his case was originally scheduled for December but has now been avoided due to the plea agreement.

As Frazier seeks reelection, he faces opposition not only from his primary challengers but also from Paxton, who is actively campaigning against House Republicans who voted to impeach him. However, Frazier has received an endorsement from Governor Greg Abbott, who supports his reelection bid along with other House Republicans who share Abbott’s stance on school vouchers.