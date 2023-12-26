Man Sentenced to Prison for Snapchat Scam

Summary: A man from McHenry County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for using Snapchat to lure two victims into a robbery. Dominic Trujillo, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges and additional charges were dropped as part of a negotiated plea. Trujillo had a history of criminal offenses and was out on bond for unrelated cases at the time of his arrest. The investigation relied on eyewitness accounts and social media records, leading to Trujillo’s eventual conviction.

A McHenry man recently faced severe consequences for his deceptive actions on Snapchat. Dominic Trujillo, 20, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars after luring two men with the promise of video game consoles, only to rob them. Trujillo entered a plea of guilty to armed robbery, resulting in the dismissal of other charges, including weapons offenses and possession of a controlled substance.

The case against Trujillo took a dark turn when it was revealed that he had a history of criminal behavior even before this incident. While awaiting trial in June 2021, Trujillo faced additional charges related to weapons offenses and possession of a controlled substance. These charges were also dismissed as part of the negotiated plea.

Trujillo’s modus operandi involved using Snapchat to entice his victims to meet him in a secluded area, where he would then threaten them with a dangerous weapon and demand their valuables. In one instance, he brandished a silver handgun, fired a shot into the ground, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, the investigation was able to rely on eyewitness accounts and social media records to connect Trujillo to the crimes.

The sentencing reflects the seriousness of Trujillo’s offenses. He will serve a 15-year prison term, with a mandatory supervised release for 18 months upon his release. Additionally, Trujillo will receive credit for the time he has already spent in county jail.

This case serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with online interactions and the importance of being aware of potential scams. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution when meeting strangers and to verify the legitimacy of any online transactions.