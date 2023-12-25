McGill University Revokes Name from Student Group over Controversial Social Media Post

McGill University, in conjunction with the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU), has decided to remove the McGill name from the student group Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) due to a controversial social media post. The university claimed that the post, which commended the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and the taking of hostages as “heroic,” was incompatible with its values and undermined efforts to unite the community against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. Consequently, SSMU was given 30 days the deputy provost Fabrice Labeau to remedy the situation through a mutual agreement, or risk losing university funding.

Despite SSMU’s attempts to negotiate with both the university and SPHR, no resolution was achieved. While SSMU reiterated its dedication to mediating between student groups and the administration, SPHR accused the student union of bowing to administrative pressure and disregarding its interests. Furthermore, SPHR stated that its members had not met with the administration during the current semester and criticized McGill for diverting attention from the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The university, however, emphasized that the revocation of the McGill name was not a statement on the Middle East conflict and reaffirmed that it would have taken the same action regardless of the club involved. McGill clarified that the decision was intended to address any club that posted similar content while using the McGill name.

The exact implications of the name change on SPHR’s operations remain unclear. Additional information was sought from both SSMU and SPHR, but no response has been received as of yet.

This decision follows a recent Quebec court injunction that suspended the adoption of a pro-Palestinian policy SSMU. The policy had called for McGill University to sever ties with entities involved in actions deemed detrimental to Palestinians. The court order was in response to a complaint an anonymous student, who argued that the policy created an unwelcoming environment for Jewish students on campus. Similar tensions arose last year when McGill threatened to cut SSMU funding and prohibit the use of the school name due to the adoption of a similar policy. The university cautioned against adopting contentious positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.