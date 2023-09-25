Purported McDonald’s worker reveals pre-made items in viral TikTok video

A TikTok video posted a purported McDonald’s worker has gone viral, revealing what she claims are some of the fast-food chain’s pre-made items that customers may not be aware of. In the video, the user, @blexican_shay83, shows packages of folded eggs, pancakes, and burrito mix, stating that these items come pre-made and are simply warmed up before being served.

While some TikTok users expressed surprise at these revelations, others pointed out that this is a common practice in the fast-food industry, where speed and efficiency are key. One user even joked, “Omg, you’re telling me fast food isn’t cooked a gourmet chef using fresh ingredients???”

It’s worth noting that McDonald’s does describe its breakfast burrito option as being made with fluffy scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheese, green chiles, and onion, wrapped in a soft tortilla. However, it is not clear if these components are made fresh or if they also come pre-made in packages.

Fast food chains often rely on pre-made or partially pre-made items to ensure consistency and efficiency in their operations. This allows them to serve food quickly to meet the demands of their customers.

While the TikTok video may have surprised some viewers, it highlights the behind-the-scenes practices of the fast-food industry. Customers should be aware that not all items may be prepared entirely from scratch. However, it’s important to note that these practices do not necessarily impact the quality or taste of the food.

McDonald’s has not yet commented on the viral TikTok video.