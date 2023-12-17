McDonald’s Unveils CosMc’s Café Concept: A New Era for Specialty Coffee?

McDonald’s finally revealed more details about its secretive CosMc’s café concept, a potential rival to Starbucks. In an investor event, CEO Chris Kempczinski introduced the concept with a Steve Jobs-like suspense. CosMc’s is named after a unique McDonald’s character from the 1980s who is part alien, part surfer, and part robot.

The main idea behind CosMc’s is to tap into the specialty coffee market, which Kempczinski described as an “attractive and fast-growing category.” However, McDonald’s faced the challenge of incorporating new drinks into their regular menu without complicating kitchen operations or slowing down service.

To address this, McDonald’s decided to test the CosMc’s concept where customers can enjoy a variety of indulgent drinks like churro frappes, s’mores cold brew, and chai frappe bursts, along with customizable options. They also plan to offer cookies, ice cream, and a selection of sandwiches. This approach seems to mirror Starbucks’ successful playbook, which focuses on cold, sweet beverages that can be modified to taste.

Despite the buzz around CosMc’s, Kempczinski cautioned investors that it is still in the testing phase. The first location is set to open in Bollinbrook, Illinois, later this week, followed nine more locations in Texas over the next year.

The introduction of the CosMc’s café concept also leaves room for speculation about the future of McDonald’s McCafé. With the potential success of CosMc’s, McDonald’s may consider revamping their existing café offerings to compete more directly with other specialty coffee chains.

As McDonald’s ventures into the world of specialty coffee, it will be interesting to see if CosMc’s can capture the attention of coffee enthusiasts and create a new era for the fast food giant.