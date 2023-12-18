New McDonald’s Café Aims to Challenge Starbucks with Unique Drinks

McDonald’s recently unveiled its new café concept, CosMc’s, which is set to rival Starbucks with its own unique beverages and atmosphere. The café, named after a little-known McDonald’s character from the 1980s, is a small format concept that aims to tap into the specialty coffee market.

CEO Chris Kempczinski described CosMc’s as a combination of an alien, a surfer, and a robot opening a restaurant in 2023. The café will offer indulgent drinks such as churro frappes, s’mores cold brews, and chai frappe bursts, along with customizable options for customers. By focusing on cold, sweet beverages that can be modified to taste, McDonald’s is seemingly taking inspiration from Starbucks, which has found success in this category.

The decision to create a separate café concept is driven the company’s desire to expand into the specialty coffee business without disrupting its existing operations. Adding a variety of new drinks to McDonald’s regular menus would complicate kitchen operations and slow down service. Therefore, CosMc’s will serve as a test to gauge customer interest in these unique beverages and whether they would be willing to visit a separate establishment for them.

While CosMc’s is still in the testing phase, McDonald’s plans to open its first location in Bollinbrook, Illinois, later this week. Additionally, the company aims to open nine more locations in Texas throughout the first half of next year.

In addition to the café concept, McDonald’s is also revamping its McCafe offerings. The company sees coffee as a highly profitable and rapidly growing market, and plans to establish McCafe as its core menu offering for coffee. This includes streamlining equipment to ensure consistent taste across locations and developing a cold coffee plan, potentially taking cues from Starbucks’ success in the cold beverage category.

With the introduction of CosMc’s and the focus on revamping McCafe, McDonald’s aims to challenge Starbucks’ dominance in the specialty coffee market, while also catering to its existing customer base. Only time will tell if these efforts can bring meaningful success for the fast-food giant in the world of coffee.