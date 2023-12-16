McDonald’s Creates New Spinoff Brand, CosMc’s, to Test Small-Format Chain

McDonald’s is set to open the very first location of its new spinoff brand, CosMc’s, in Bolingbrook, Illinois. With plans to open a total of 10 CosMc’s locations, including nine in Texas, the end of 2024, McDonald’s will closely analyze data over the course of a year to determine whether it will expand this small-format chain further.

CosMc’s gets its name from CosMc, a beloved McDonaldland mascot from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Inspired the success of the Grimace Birthday Meal, McDonald’s has decided to focus more on its mascots in marketing efforts.

Unlike the traditional McDonald’s menu, CosMc’s will offer a selection of both classic favorites like Egg McMuffins and M&M McFlurries, as well as new items such as Churro Frappes and pretzel bites. The brand aims to position itself as a fast and convenient option for those looking for a pick-me-up snack or coffee throughout the day.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed that the goal was to create a brand that could sell customizable drinks and popular afternoon coffee choices. The customizable drinks and the afternoon segment have become a $100 billion category with impressive growth and superior margins.

CosMc’s will have a smaller real-estate footprint than regular McDonald’s locations, with different layouts being tested, including multiple drive-thru lanes. In an effort to speed up service times, customers using credit cards will also be able to pay at the drive-thru speaker.

While the introduction of CosMc’s is exciting, Kempczinski emphasized that this is just the beginning. The true significance lies in what it represents for McDonald’s potential. The company is eager to test the small-format chain concept, and if it proves successful, CosMc’s could potentially expand globally.

McDonald’s past attempts to expand beyond its primary business have not always fared well. However, with a strategic partnership with Google, plans to recruit 100 million new loyalty program members, and long-term targets for restaurant development, McDonald’s is hopeful that CosMc’s can become another success story in its expanding portfolio.