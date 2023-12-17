McDonald’s Tests New Spinoff Brand CosMc’s with Opening of First Location

McDonald’s is set to open the first location of its new spinoff brand, CosMc’s, in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This marks the beginning of a test phase for McDonald’s, which plans to open a total of 10 CosMc’s locations, including nine in Texas, the end of 2024. The fast-food chain will then analyze data for a year to determine if the concept is successful enough to expand the small-format chain further.

CosMc’s draws its name from CosMc, a McDonaldland mascot from the late 1980s and early 1990s. The character, an alien from outer space who craves McDonald’s food, has been reintroduced in marketing efforts to capitalize on the success of previous mascot-centered promotions.

With a menu featuring both classic and new items, such as Egg McMuffins, M&M McFlurries, Churro Frappes, and pretzel bites, CosMc’s is positioned as a convenient option for pick-me-up snacks or coffee. McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, highlighted the potential of the brand in the growing $100 billion customizable drinks and coffee category.

While McDonald’s is testing a range of layouts for CosMc’s, the chain aims to have smaller real-estate footprints compared to its traditional locations. Drive-thru service is a key focus, with the inclusion of multiple drive-thru lanes and the ability for customers to pay with credit cards at the drive-thru speaker for faster service.

However, Kempczinski cautioned investors not to get overly excited about CosMc’s at this early stage. The opening of the test site is a milestone for McDonald’s, but the true significance lies in the potential it represents for the company’s future growth. If successful, CosMc’s could expand beyond the initial markets and become a global brand for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s previous attempts at diversifying its business with acquisitions, such as Donatos Pizza, Boston Market, and a stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, did not yield the desired results. The focus now is on developing ideas that have broader market potential and align with McDonald’s core strengths.