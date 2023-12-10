McDonald’s Set to Launch New Restaurant Concept in Bolingbrook

In a surprising move, McDonald’s is gearing up to introduce its latest restaurant concept, CosMc’s, in Bolingbrook. The fast-food giant has been tight-lipped about the details, opting to keep the restaurant under wraps with tarps and plastic wrapping. Located near the intersection of Weber and Boughton roads, the upcoming CosMc’s is situated next to a traditional McDonald’s.

Although no official confirmation has been provided, reports indicate that the Bolingbrook location will be a CosMc’s. The new concept was briefly mentioned McDonald’s CEO and President Christopher Kempczinski in a summer earnings report, describing it as a small-format concept to be tested in limited markets.

Residents in Bolingbrook are eagerly anticipating the opening of CosMc’s, with curiosity about what sets it apart from McDonald’s. Some wonder if the menu will offer healthier options or improved quality compared to the traditional McDonald’s offerings.

From what is visible of the building, it differs from a typical McDonald’s with its yellow accents and a prominent dark purple color scheme. One notable change is the four drive-thru lanes with their own entrance, separate from the dine-in parking area. This shift towards a drive-thru-focused model aligns with the current trend in the fast-food industry.

While it remains to be seen if CosMc’s will include dine-in service, McDonald’s walk-in business has dwindled in recent years. Drive-thru service has become more prevalent, making dine-in options less essential for fast-food chains.

If McDonald’s proceeds with a drive-thru-only business in Bolingbrook, it will follow in the footsteps of Portillo’s, which opened its first drive-thru-only location in nearby Joliet earlier this year.

As anticipation builds, McDonald’s is expected to release more information about CosMc’s in the coming week. Bolingbrook residents and fast-food enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the grand opening to experience this new concept firsthand.