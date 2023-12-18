McDonald’s Unveils Unique CosMc’s Spinoff Restaurant

McDonald’s is set to introduce a one-of-a-kind dining experience with the launch of its new spinoff restaurant, CosMc’s. The highly anticipated concept will be unveiled this week in Bolingbrook, Chicago, as part of a limited test.

This innovative small-format, beverage-focused establishment marks a departure from the traditional McDonald’s model. CosMc’s aims to provide a sense of nostalgia while offering a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and delectable treats. Inspired a vintage McDonaldland mascot named CosMc, the restaurant promises to transport customers to new culinary heights.

The menu at CosMc’s features an array of specialty lemonades, blended beverages, and cold coffee options. Customers can indulge in unique creations such as the Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade, and S’mores Cold Brew. For those seeking a personalized touch, the restaurant offers add-ons like boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters, and vitamin C shots, among other options. Food choices range from the Spicy Queso Sandwich and Savory Hash Brown Bites to the blueberry lemon cookie sundae and caramel fudge brownies.

While CosMc’s embraces its individuality, customers can still expect to find a few iconic McDonald’s classics on the menu, including the Egg McMuffin and M&M’s McFlurry.

McDonald’s plans to open around 10 CosMc’s locations the end of 2024, with upcoming sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas. The company’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, previously revealed that the new concept embodies McDonald’s DNA while presenting its own unique personality.

In addition to the launch of CosMc’s, McDonald’s continues to revive vintage elements. The company recently announced the return of “McNugget Buddies,” collectible items inspired chicken nuggets. Beginning next month, these nostalgic toys will be part of the “Kerwin Frost Box,” a new offering in McDonald’s meal options.

With CosMc’s and other retro-inspired initiatives, McDonald’s is showcasing its commitment to innovation and creatively satisfying the cravings of its loyal customer base.