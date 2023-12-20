McDonald’s Introduces CosMc’s: A New Coffee and Beverage Chain

McDonald’s is set to take on the coffee industry with its latest venture, CosMc’s. The fast-food giant opened its first CosMc’s location in Illinois on December 7, with plans to expand further in 2024. This move is seen as a direct challenge to Starbucks and Dunkin’ as McDonald’s aims to boost its afternoon sales.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski explained that the company saw an opportunity in the growing demand for an “afternoon beverage pick-me-up occasion,” a market worth $100 billion. This is a market where McDonald’s has traditionally not been a strong player. By introducing CosMc’s, McDonald’s can create customized beverages that are difficult to replicate in their regular restaurants.

Describing the concept of CosMc’s, Kempczinski said it’s as if a McDonald’s character from the 1980s, with a fusion of alien, surfer, and robot traits, opened a restaurant in 2023. In addition to its unique brand identity, CosMc’s will offer a menu that includes new customizable drinks as well as popular McDonald’s favorites like the Egg McMuffin.

Some of the enticing coffee drink options at CosMc’s will include a churro frappe, a s’mores cold brew, and a turmeric-spiced latte. For non-coffee drinkers, there will be options like a sour cherry energy burst, blackberry mint green tea, and a popping pear slush. The prices at CosMc’s are set to compete with Starbucks, with some drinks priced slightly less than their counterparts at the coffee giant.

Aside from beverages, CosMc’s will also offer “sweet and savory treats.” These include menu items such as a spicy queso sandwich, a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, pretzel bites, and caramel fudge brownies.

Currently, the first CosMc’s location has opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with plans for around 10 more locations to open in Texas 2024. The launch of the first CosMc’s drew large crowds, with customers waiting in long lines to try out the new offerings. The drive-through service saw particularly high demand, with some customers waiting up to three hours for their frappes.

With the introduction of CosMc’s, McDonald’s aims to tap into the lucrative coffee and beverage market, providing customers with a wide range of customizable and unique options to satisfy their cravings.