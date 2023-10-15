McDonald’s Faces Criticism for Providing Free Food to Israeli Soldiers

Fast food giant McDonald’s faced backlash on social media after its Israeli branch announced that it would be providing free food parcels to soldiers of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) during the ongoing offensive in Gaza. The branch stated that it had already shipped 4,000 free meals and would continue to do so on a daily basis. It also mentioned that IDF personnel would receive a 50 percent discount on additional food items. However, the tweet has since been deleted.

The announcement prompted criticism from netizens in Arab and Muslim-dominated countries, who questioned McDonald’s ideological leanings. In Pakistan, influential social media handles supported the #BoycottMcDonalds movement, and local politicians called on people to stop purchasing from the fast-food chain. McDonald’s Pakistan released a statement clarifying that it is a local enterprise, separate from the Israel branch, and that it does not share the same business and communications decisions.

Similar controversies emerged in other West Asian and Middle Eastern countries, leading local branches of McDonald’s to issue statements. McDonald’s Oman and UAE expressed support for the people of Gaza and announced significant donations towards relief efforts. The Turkey and Kuwait branches also pledged financial aid to Gaza.

The offensive in Gaza resulted in the deaths of an estimated 2,300 people, primarily non-combatant civilians, according to Palestinian authorities. The Israeli forces launched the offensive in response to raids Hamas on their settlements. Hamas attacks have resulted in more than 1,200 deaths.

