Remembering George Cohon: The Innovator Who Revolutionized Fast Food Expansion

George Cohon, the visionary entrepreneur who introduced the McDonald’s franchise to Canada and later to Russia, has passed away. The news was shared his son, Mark Cohon, on social media, marking the loss of a truly extraordinary man whose contributions will be felt not only his family but also Canada and the world.

George Cohon’s journey began in Chicago in 1937, where he was born. After earning degrees from Drake University and Northwestern University School of Law, he relocated to Canada and opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in London, Ontario in November 1968. This marked the beginning of a transformation in the fast-food industry, as Cohon became instrumental in expanding the McDonald’s brand across Canada.

Recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, Cohon also founded Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities in Canada, which has made a significant impact on the lives of countless children in need. His philanthropic efforts did not go unnoticed, as earlier this year, he was honored with the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level of recognition within the order.

At the age of 86, George Cohon leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond the realm of fast food. His innovative spirit and dedication to philanthropy have left an indelible mark on not just the McDonald’s franchise but also on the countless lives he touched through his charitable initiatives.

