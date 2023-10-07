Municipal Corporation of Delhi Prohibits Teachers from Social Media Activism

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order prohibiting teachers from posting any messages on social media or participating in any protests organized associations. The order, issued the education department of the Rohini zone, states that any such act would be taken seriously and may result in disciplinary action. The notice emphasizes that posting any message on social media or publishing anything in print media that may embarrass the department is strictly prohibited.

This move comes in response to a planned protest a group of teachers against the recently updated transfer posting policy introduced the MCD. The MCD implemented an online process for teacher transfers this year in an effort to bring transparency to the system in primary schools. However, some teachers argue that the new policy does not accurately assess the requirement for teachers in schools. They claim that the department is estimating the children-teacher ratio based on students’ presence in August, rather than considering total admissions. As a result, they believe there is a shortage of teachers despite the department reporting a surplus.

Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticized the order, accusing the AAP-ruled MCD of attempting to silence teachers’ associations and prevent them from raising their demands. The MCD has not yet commented on the order.

In light of this development, it is worth noting that the department has stated that there are no recognized associations affiliated with them. It is unclear whether the MCD’s directive will successfully deter teachers from engaging in social media activism or participating in protests. However, the order signifies the MCD’s insistence on maintaining control over the narrative surrounding teacher transfers and its attempt to quash dissenting voices within its ranks.

Definitions:

– Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD): The local governing body responsible for the administration and management of Delhi, India.

– AAP-ruled MCD: Refers to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi being governed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a political party in India.

– Teacher Transfer Posting Policy: The policy implemented the MCD that governs the transfer process of teachers between different schools within the MCD system.

