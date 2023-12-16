McCormick & Company Names Tamarind as the Flavor of the Year for 2024

McCormick & Company, the leading maker of seasonings and spices, has announced that tamarind will be the “Flavor of the Year” for 2024. This annual report, which has been released since 2000, identifies upcoming spices and seasonings that are expected to be featured in restaurant menus and cookbooks, potentially becoming the next big culinary trend, similar to the popularity of pumpkin spice.

Tamarind, a fruit that comes from a tree found in Africa, Mexico, Asia, and India, is known for its tangy-sweet flavor. It can be added to a variety of foods, such as potato chips, ice cream, and even coffee, to enhance their taste. The selection process for the Flavor of the Year involved a team of around 50 experts, including chefs and food technologists, who scouted for emerging flavors worldwide. Executive Chef Hadar Cohen Aviram, who led the team, explained that tamarind was chosen because it aligns with three identified trends: the rise of tangy and sour foods, the modernization of regional cuisines, and the indulgence in nostalgic childhood favorites with extravagant twists.

Although tamarind has been a popular ingredient in Asian and Mexican cuisines for centuries, McCormick’s selection emphasizes its increasing popularity and relevance in the contemporary culinary world. Aviram clarified that the report does not introduce anything entirely new, but rather highlights trending flavors and indicates the right time for them to be featured chefs. She pointed out that tamarind has been observed in restaurant menus across various countries, and this recognition signifies its imminent prominence in American dining establishments.

To celebrate the Flavor of the Year, McCormick has teamed up with Black Tap Craft Burgers, a renowned restaurant chain with seven locations in the US. Starting from February 1, 2024, for a limited time, Black Tap will showcase tamarind in milkshakes, burgers, and fries. Additionally, home chefs can explore the distinctive flavor of tamarind with McCormick’s Mexican-inspired seasoning, available for purchase online.

The selection of tamarind as the Flavor of the Year reflects the ongoing fascination with unique and bold tastes in the culinary world. As consumers continue to seek out exciting and diverse flavors, tamarind offers a vibrant addition to menus and home cooking alike, promising to make 2024 a flavorful and experimental year for food enthusiasts.