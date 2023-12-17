Summary: McCormick & Company, the leading producer of spices and seasonings, has declared tamarind as the “Flavor of the Year” for 2024. With its tangy and sour profile, tamarind is set to become a popular ingredient in various dishes and products, such as potato chips, ice cream, and coffee. McCormick’s team of chefs and food technologists identified the rise of tangy and sour foods, modernized versions of regional dishes, and over-the-top nostalgic creations as key trends, all embodied the versatile tamarind flavor. The company’s selection was based on an extensive 9-month research process, which involved visiting different countries, examining restaurant menus, interviewing experts, and analyzing data. Partnering with Black Tap Craft Burgers, McCormick plans to introduce tamarind-infused milkshakes, burgers, and fries at their restaurants across the US, starting from February 1, 2024.

Title: Tamarind Takes the Culinary World Storm in 2024

Forget about the traditional flavor combinations that you know. 2024 is the year of tamarind. Despite being relatively unknown to many, this tangy and sweet spice is set to dominate restaurant menus and home kitchens alike, thanks to its recent recognition as the “Flavor of the Year” McCormick & Company.

Historically used in African, Mexican, Asian, and Indian cuisine, tamarind is now making its way into mainstream consumer consciousness. McCormick & Company’s team of experts, comprising chefs and food technologists, predicted this trend identifying the rise of tangy and sour flavors, modernized takes on regional dishes, and nostalgic twists on childhood favorites.

The decision to crown tamarind as the “Flavor of the Year” was not taken lightly. McCormick’s team embarked on a 9-month exploration, traveling to various countries, studying menus, and consulting with culinary experts. Their goal was to tap into the pulse of emerging flavor trends and to bring the most exciting options to the attention of consumers.

Partnering with Black Tap Craft Burgers, a renowned restaurant chain known for its extravagant and innovative creations, McCormick aims to introduce tamarind-infused delights to Americans across the country. Starting from February 1, 2024, for a limited time, diners can look forward to savoring the unique flavor of tamarind in milkshakes, burgers, and fries.

Tamarind’s meteoric rise illustrates the power of anticipation and timely execution. While the spice has been a staple in certain cultures for thousands of years, its popularity is set to soar as it enters the mainstream culinary scene. So, get ready to tantalize your taste buds with the exciting and unexpected tanginess of tamarind in the year ahead.