Making Mealtime Easy and Delicious with McCain Medleys Frozen Side Dishes

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – McCain Canada is revolutionizing the frozen vegetable category with the introduction of McCain Medleys, a delightful blend of lightly seasoned potatoes and vegetables that the whole family will love. Available now at leading grocery stores across Canada, McCain Medleys offer an easy and delicious side dish solution that can be prepared in only 16 minutes.

McCain Medleys are designed to meet the demands of busy families who desire a crowd-pleasing and nutritious side dish that can be quickly prepared in under 20 minutes. Based on a global study of 175,000 consumers, McCain identified the need for a versatile and quick mealtime solution. Medleys come in two distinct flavors: Italian-style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies and Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli, both of which are ready to serve in just 16 minutes.

To celebrate the launch of McCain Medleys, McCain has partnered with renowned celebrity chef, Susur Lee. Susur has created a custom recipe and engaging social media content, showcasing the importance of family connection during mealtime. Collaborating with his son, Jet Bent-Lee, Susur emphasizes the joy of cooking with loved ones and how McCain Medleys provide an opportunity to spend more quality time with family.

The Italian-style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies Medleys feature a delectable blend of roasted red potatoes, green beans, yellow beans, and sweet red peppers, seasoned with garlic and rosemary. This family-favorite side dish can be easily incorporated into any meal. On the other hand, the Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli Medleys offer a convenient combination of roasted red potatoes and tender broccoli, perfectly seasoned with garlic, onion, sea salt, spices, and herbs, making it a crowd-pleasing option.

“At McCain Foods Canada, we strive to deliver restaurant-quality experiences at home. With McCain Medleys, we have applied the same level of research and development to provide crisp and vibrant vegetables alongside our delicious potatoes,” says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain Foods Canada. “Our aim is to bring quality and joy to the table, offering families a quick and easy weeknight dinner solution without compromising on taste or texture.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Where can I find McCain Medleys?

McCain Medleys are available in the frozen vegetable aisle at major grocery retailers across Canada.

2. How long does it take to prepare McCain Medleys?

Made for the busy lifestyles of today’s families, McCain Medleys can be ready in just 16 minutes.

3. Are McCain Medleys suitable for vegetarians?

Yes, McCain Medleys are vegetarian-friendly and make a delightful addition to any vegetarian meal.

4. Can McCain Medleys be prepared in the air fryer?

Yes, McCain Medleys can be cooked in both the air fryer and the oven. Follow the specific cooking instructions on the packaging for the best results.

5. Are there any other flavors of McCain Medleys available?

Currently, McCain Medleys are available in two delicious flavors: Italian-style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies and Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli. Stay tuned for any future flavor releases!

For recipe ideas and more information about McCain Medleys, visit McCain.ca.

McCain Medleys are an exciting addition to the frozen vegetable category, providing families with a convenient and flavorful side dish option. With the endorsement of celebrity chef Susur Lee and the commitment to delivering high-quality ingredients, McCain continues to be a leader in creating memorable mealtime experiences for all. So why wait? Try McCain Medleys today and make mealtime easy, delicious, and full of family connections.