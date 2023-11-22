Upskilling and Career Transitions on the Rise in India’s Job Market

In today’s rapidly evolving job market in India, professionals are increasingly prioritizing transferable skills and non-linear career paths. According to Ruchee Anand, senior director of talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn India, 85 percent of professionals in the country value transferable skills and embrace the opportunity to chart their unique career trajectories.

This shift in mindset reflects a growing desire among professionals to pursue diverse jobs at different stages of their careers. Unlike the more traditional and straightforward career paths of the past, individuals today are more open to career pivots and transitions, with 82 percent finding it easier to change careers compared to two decades ago.

In cities like Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, professionals from different industries are making cross-industry moves. For example, individuals from management consulting, staffing & recruiting, and computer & network security are transitioning to the IT sector, while IT professionals are exploring new opportunities in banking and legal services. This highlights the increasing trend of cross-industry career transitions and showcases the versatility of professionals in adapting to different fields.

With the ongoing advancements in technology and the rise of AI, upskilling and reskilling have become crucial for professionals to stay relevant and competitive in the job market. LinkedIn Learning has seen a significant increase in demand as professionals recognize the importance of continuous learning. In India, there has been a 1.1x increase in LinkedIn learners, with Gen Z leading the learning wave and spending 73 percent more time learning compared to other generations.

The future of work is becoming more human-centric, and professionals who invest in both hard and soft skills will have a competitive advantage. In-demand hard skills in India include programming languages like Python, project management, and AI, while soft skills such as effective communication and sales are also highly valued.

As the job market continues to evolve, professionals need to embrace a skills-first mindset and ensure they are continuously upskilling and reskilling to thrive in the future of work.

FAQ

What are transferable skills?

Transferable skills are skills that can be useful and applied in different job roles and industries. These skills are not specific to a particular job but can be transferred and utilized in various contexts.

What is a non-linear career path?

A non-linear career path refers to a career trajectory that is not a traditional, straightforward progression from one job to another. Instead, it involves taking different paths and making career transitions across different industries and roles.

What is upskilling and reskilling?

Upskilling refers to the process of learning new skills or enhancing existing skills to keep up with the changing demands of the job market. Reskilling, on the other hand, involves learning a completely new set of skills to transition into a different job or industry.

What are hard skills and soft skills?

Hard skills are specific technical skills and knowledge that are required for a particular job or industry. Soft skills, on the other hand, are interpersonal skills and personal qualities that enable individuals to work effectively with others. Examples of soft skills include communication, leadership, and problem-solving abilities.