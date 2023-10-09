Hong Kong’s mBridge CBDC Initiative to Launch Minimum Viable Product Mid-2024

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced that the mBridge initiative, a cross border central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is set to release a minimum viable product mid-2024. This platform, developed collaboratively the central banks of Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, aims to provide an alternative to Swift’s dominant payment infrastructure. If successful, it could pave the way for further payment fragmentation in other regions.

mBridge is coordinated through the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and has garnered interest from various central banks. Tencent, the owner of WeChat Pay and the WeChat app, is reported to be participating in the initiative. Additionally, 20 central banks are receiving regular updates on the project’s progress, including the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), which has expressed interest in collaborating with mBridge.

While mBridge focuses on wholesale cross border CBDC transactions, the HKMA is also conducting eHKD retail CBDC trials. These trials aim to explore potential use cases for the electronic Hong Kong dollar (eHKD). Eddie Yue, the CEO of the HKMA, emphasized the need to find use cases that are safer, faster, or more convenient than current retail payment methods.

The eHKD trials involve 16 institutions and cover various use cases. HSBC, for example, issued eHKD to approximately 200 students and staff at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School, enabling them to make purchases at five campus merchants. Eddie Yue highlighted the potential of eHKD in programmable payments, tokenized deposits, and tokenized assets. Standard Chartered and Fubon Bank are also exploring the programmable features and real estate tokenization possibilities of a CBDC, respectively.

Overall, Hong Kong’s mBridge CBDC initiative, along with the eHKD retail trials, showcases the ongoing efforts to explore the potential of digital currencies and their applications in improving payment systems and expanding financial services.

Definitions:

– CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currency

– Swift: Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication

– BIS: Bank for International Settlements

Sources:

– The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)

– South China Morning Post