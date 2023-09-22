Penang Island City Council Lodges Police Report Against TikTok User for Allegedly Misleading Videos

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has recently lodged a police report against a TikTok user, @sophianmohdzain7, for allegedly posting 16 provocative and misleading videos. The mayor of the city council, Datuk A. Rajendran, stated that the report was filed due to the discomfort and disturbances caused the user’s videos in public places.

In addition to the police report, a complaint has also been made to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). Rajendran emphasized that actions tarnishing the image of MBPP, slandering the council, and harassing traders in public should not be tolerated.

Upon conducting an investigation into each video posted the TikTok user, it was discovered that similar videos involving other city councils had also been uploaded. However, MBPP was the first council to release an official statement addressing the issue.

One of the claims made in the videos was that MBPP had issued business licenses to foreign nationals, along with other allegations of improprieties. Rajendran clarified that while foreign nationals were permitted to register under the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) for running a business in partnership, no individual foreigner had been granted a license the council. The approval of business or company registrations falls under the jurisdiction of SSM.

MBPP regularly conducts inspections in collaboration with the police and other relevant agencies to identify businesses being run foreign nationals without proper approval. Rajendran urged anyone with criticisms, complaints, or opinions about MBPP to forward them through the council’s communication channels such as its hotline, Facebook, online reporting system, or visiting their office in person.

The council reassured the public that every case would be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

Definitions:

– Penang Island City Council (MBPP): The local government authority responsible for managing and governing Penang Island in Malaysia.

– TikTok: A social media platform where users can create and share short videos.

– Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC): The regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

– Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM): The government agency responsible for regulating companies and businesses in Malaysia.

