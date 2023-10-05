The Need for Oversight: MBIE’s Intelligence Unit Operates Without Proper Controls

Powerful web-scraping tools have been used the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Intelligence unit (MI) without proper oversight, according to documents obtained under the Official Information Act (OIA). The tools, called Cobwebs, were used in six projects since April 2022, with five of them lacking a monitoring group to provide oversight. These tools were primarily used to scan social media and gather information on “entities and individuals” on the open internet. However, it is important to note that Cobwebs Technologies, the company behind the tools, claims to have the ability to search the Dark Web.

The lack of monitoring and oversight raises concerns about the potential misuse of these tools. The internal monitoring group was only established in late February 2023, and its first series of checks in April revealed faults in how the projects were ordered. Despite the shortcomings, the group concluded that the use of Cobwebs was justified and outlined their search history.

It is unclear how effective Cobwebs has been in detecting and preventing mass arrivals of asylum-seekers boat, as Immigration Minister Andrew Little did not provide specific numbers. While he stated that the risk of a mass arrival is increasing, he assured that Immigration New Zealand and other agencies are responding to this risk.

The lack of external oversight for MI’s intelligence functions has raised concerns, especially within the Muslim community. The flawed setup of the projects resulted in a lack of audit trail and ability to collect metrics. However, the oversight group determined that the use of Cobwebs was justified, though two more assessments are currently being conducted on all Cobwebs projects.

It is crucial for proper controls and oversight to be in place when utilizing powerful tools like Cobwebs. Ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to privacy rights should be a priority to maintain public trust and protect against potential misuse.

